Elha's performance is aired ahead of the season 2 premiere

MANILA, Philippines – Elha Nympha's Little Big Shots performance has been released ahead of the second season's first episode! (WATCH: Elha Nympha's stunning rendition of Beyonce's 'Love On Top')

In the video posted on the Little Big Shots official YouTube account on Saturday, March 3, Elha slays her rendition of Sia's "Chandelier," accompanied by piano and violins.

Before her performance, host Steve Harvey introduces her as "one of the great young voices in the world," and he can be seen reacting to the high notes she hits throughout the song. (READ: From the market to the stage: Elha Nympha's life-changing 'Voice Kids' victory)

"This little girl can sing!" he says after the performance.

Steve's interview with Elha is not shown in the clip.

Twelve-year-old Elha, who won The Voice Kids Philippines season 2, will be featured in an episode of Little Big Shots season 2 with 3 other talented kids.

The full episode will air in the Philippines on DIVA on Monday, March 6, at 7 pm. It will be re-aired on the same day at 10:25 pm. – Rappler.com