Santiago Rosales Jr dies on March 2, 2017 at 60 years old

MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Rosales has written a sweet tribute to his father, Santiago Rosales Jr, who died on Thursday, March 2.

On Instagram on March 4, Jericho posted a photo of his late dad, posing on a bridge with a motorcycle.

"Papa, I will find this place someday. I will replicate this photo of yours with your mighty motorbike," Jericho wrote in the photo's caption. "I will replicate all the great things you did in life."

He continued: "I never got to say how amazing you are and that you are my hero. But I will be strong and patient. I will rejoice. And will always look up because I know that one day we will ride together in Heaven."

To end, Jericho joked, "Let me say this in the cyber world – maybe now that you're up there, you already know how to use Instagram. I love you, pa."



According to Pep and ABS-CBN, Santiago died due to cancer. He was 60 years old. – Rappler.com