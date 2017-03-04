Kris Aquino is working on a new travel special called 'Trip Ni Kris'

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is gearing up for a new travel special!

After leaving showbiz in March 2016 and returning with a project with APT Entertainment Incorporated, Kris Aquino is now taping for a project titled Trip Ni Kris.

She began posting photos and videos of her taping for the show on Thursday, March 2, saying: "I'm nervous for this new project, new journey, new team to work with, new places to explore – but I'm prepared because my new steps are being taken wearing beautiful shoes."



Her next post was on March 3 of her and her team arriving and setting up at a hotel.



While Kris hasn't said on what network Trip Ni Kris will air, the multi-colored hearts and the rainbow emojis she included in her captions hint at the GMA Network.

Kris was signed to GMA's rival network ABS-CBN for 20 years before she left in 2016. She later interviewed young actress Maine Mendoza as part of a project with APT Entertainment Incorporated, a subsidiary of Television And Production Exponents Philippines (TAPE) Incorporated.

Both APT and TAPE produce shows for GMA.

On her Instagram posts so far, Kris has revealed that she visited Cabanatuan City and Minalungao National Park, both in Nueva Ecija.

On Saturday, she also started using the hashtag "#March262017," hinting at the project's air date.

In one of the videos' captions, Kris spoke about getting back into TV: "I missed this work, I missed meeting new people, and learning about their lives – most of all I missed the smiles that greeted me every time I was taping on location... My months away from TV work taught me to truly be grateful for today and thank God and thank all of you for the blessing of living and loving my life."

Here's a look at Kris' videos and photos on location for Trip Ni Kris!

Ready to Roll #TripNiKris A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:49pm PST





#AngTamisKo #TripNiKris A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:29am PST





I missed this work, I missed meeting new people & learning about their lives- most of all I missed the smiles that greeted me every time I was taping on location... my months away from TV work taught me to truly be GRATEFUL FOR TODAY & thank God & thank all of you for the BLESSING of living & loving my life. #TripNiKris A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:54am PST





I was up at 5 AM. Finished taping in the beautiful natural wonder that is Minalungao National Park in General Tinio, Nueva Ecija. #TripNiKris(I used multiple picture upload, so there are 4 pics, #ArteArteLang) A post shared byKris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:37pm PST





I felt the fear, but I did it anyway. -KCA A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:59pm PST





Super sarap ng feeling that you missed me & happy kayo to see me again. #TripNiKris #March262017 A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:10pm PST







– Rappler.com