Elha performs a rendition of 'Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon' and a short sample of 'On My Own' from 'Les Miserables'

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids season 2 winner Elha Nympha impressed the judges of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids with her impression of Broadway star and The Voice coach Lea Salonga.

In the Saturday, March 4 episode, Elha performed "Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon" as a young Lea Salonga. She later gave a quick sample of "On My Own" from Les Miserables, which Lea sang as Eponine in 1995. (WATCH: Elha Nympha's stunning rendition of Beyonce's 'Love On Top')

Judge Sharon Cuneta told Elha: "Elha ano pa pwedeng ipagawa sa iyo, na hindi mo kaya? Lahat naman kaya mo (Elha, what else can we ask you to do that you can't do? You can do everything). Elha, that was amazing. I remembered when Denise Laurel did the young Lea Salonga also here, kuhang-kuha din ni Denise (Denise was able to capture Lea also), who in the end turned out to be our grand champ."

Sharon was referring to Denise Laurel, who won Your Face Sounds Familiar season 2 in 2015 and previously performed "Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal" by Lea.



Ogie Alcasid added that he got goosebumps because of Elha's performance. "I'm sure, pag narinig ka ni Lea, kikilabutan din siya (if Lea hears you, she'll also get goosebumps)," he said.

Gary Valenciano said he did not have to look at her anymore the moment he saw her walk out in the red outfit that Lea used to wear.

"Pag pinikit namin yung mga mata namin (If we close our eyes), it's Lea Salonga. I just have to congratulate you Elha, for another job well done."

Elha is set to appear in Little Big Shots, a show produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey, on Monday, March 6.– Rappler.com