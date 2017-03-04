Cora Waddell, the Hashtags, and Tanner Mata are no longer in the running to win 'Pinoy Big Brother'

MANILA, Philippines – The runners-up of the 7th season of Pinoy Big Brother were announced on Saturday, March 4 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Cora Waddell came in 7th place, while Hashtags McCoy de Leon and Nikko Natividad came in 6th place.

IKAW ANG 7TH LUCKY BIG PLACER NI KUYA, CORA! #PBBTheBigNight pic.twitter.com/GcXmcu8zKn — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 4, 2017

ANG 6TH LUCKY BIG PLACER NI KUYA AY KAYO, NIKKO AND MCCOY! #PBBTheBigNight pic.twitter.com/KfcgQpHkFC — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 4, 2017

Tanner Mata, meanwhile, emerged in 5th place.

YOU ARE THE 5TH LUCKY BIG PLACER, TANNER! #PBBTheBigNight pic.twitter.com/iQtRuVDIC2 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 4, 2017

Edward Barber, Kisses Delavin, Maymay Entrata, and Yong Muhajil comprised the Top 4. The remaining winners will be announced on Sunday, March 5.

Saturday's show opened with the housemates blindfolded and taken into a new confession room. The previously eliminated housemates were also present and performed with Alex Gonzaga, Tommy Esguerra, and PBB big winners Miho Nishida and Daniel Matsunaga.

ToMiho now singing Titig ng Pag-ibig! #PBBTheBigNight pic.twitter.com/7MPOaFfxwp — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 4, 2017

Pinoy Big Brother is hosted By Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, and Robi Domingo. – Rappler.com