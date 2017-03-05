Kisses Delavin comes in second place in 'Pinoy Big Brother' season 7

MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata is the grand winner of Pinoy Big Brother season 7! The winner was announced on Sunday, March 5 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Maymay won over Kisses Delavin, who placed second when it came to viewer votes.

Yong Muhajil and Edward Barber were in 3rd and 4th place, respectively.

As part of the prize, Maymay received a house and lot and a cash prize.

Cora Waddell, Hashtags McCoy de Leon and Nikko Natividad, and Tanner Mata were declared runners-up on Saturday, March 4. (READ: 'PBB' season 7 runners-up announced) – Rappler.com