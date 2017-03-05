Phoenix is coming back to Manila following their sold out 2014 concert

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix is coming back to Manila!

Karpos Multimedia announced the band's return to the country during Wanderland 2017 on Saturday, March 4.

According to Karpos, Phoenix is set to hold a Manila concert in August at the Araneta Coliseum.

Phoenix has yet to announce the news on their social media channels, though on March 1 they announced 4 shows in the US, Paris, and London, along with a graphic that reads "Phoenix on tour."

The band was last in Manila in January 2014, when they played a sold out show at the World Trade Center.

Phoenix, a French band composed of Thomas Mars, Deck d'Arcy, Laurent Brancowitz, and Christian Mazzalai, is known for songs like "I Feel Better" and "1901." Their last album, Bankrupt! was released in 2013.







