Here's what happened on the night Maymay Entrata was announced the winner of 'Pinoy Big Brother' season 7!

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) season 7 closed on Sunday, March 5, with a new big winner!

Maymay Entrata won over Kisses Delavin with 42.7% of the votes. Edward Barber and Yong Muhajil came in 3rd and 4th place respectively.

The winner's big reveal came with a show at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

It kicked off with a performance by host Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, along with Pinoy Big Brother housemates from past seasons, and the the Hashtags. Hashtags McCoy de Leon and Nikko Natividad came in 6th place on season 7.





After the performance, the remaining 4 housemates – Kisses, Maymay, Yong, and Edward – were introduced once again, and their eyes blindfolded as they were taken inside the confession room.

Hosts Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and Robi Domingo announced that text voting was once again open.

Before unveiling the big winner, the Big 4 had a final task: they answered questions from their former housemates about their experiences in the Big Brother house.

Outside, Cora Waddell, Hashtags McCoy and Nikko, and Tanner Mata, who left the house on Saturday, March 4 were briefly interviewed by Bianca and Robi. (READ: 'PBB' season 7 runners-up announced)

Yassi Pressman, Dawn Chang, Zeus Collins, and Pinoy Big Brother Teen season 1 winner Kim Chiu then took the stage for an electrifying dance number.

The winners were then announced, first with Edward winning 4th place. He was awarded P200,000 by former PBB winners Jimboy Martin and Kim Chiu .

Third place went to Yong, who was awarded P300,000.

Kisses came in 2nd place, winning P500,000.





Maymay was then announced this season’s big winner. The season, known as "Lucky Season 7," is the longest one so far, with many of the housemates staying inside Kuya's house for more than 200 days.

After her win, Maymay gave a message to those at the arena, saying, "Gusto ko lang sabihin sa inyo na huwag na huwag kayo matakot na mangarap. Pangalawa, huwag na huwag ninyo kalimutan, kung saan man kayo mapunta sa pangarap n'yo, ang mga taong tutumulong sa inyo.

(I just want to say to all of you, don't ever be afraid to dream. Second, do not forget, wherever your dream leads you, the people who helped you.)

"Pangatlo, kung nasa dulo na kayo ng inyong mga pangarap, at kapag kayo'y nadapa, bumangon na kayo at lagi ninyong tatandaan kung paano kayo nagsimula at kung bakit kayo nasa dulo ng inyong pangarap. At ang panghuli, huwag na huwag kayo matakot magpakatotoo kung alam ninyo na tama naman kayo. Diyan kayo dadalhin ng inyong pangarap, patungo sa inaasam ninyong tagumpay," she said.

(Third, if you're at the end of your dreams, and if you fall, get up and always remember how you started and why you'reat the end. And lastly, never be afraid to be yourself if you know you're right. That's where your dreams will take you, towards the success that you are hoping for.)

Among other prizes from sponsors, Maymay won a house and lot, and P1 million. – Rappler.com