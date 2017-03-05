Deadpool tries to save a man from being mugged, plus an appearance from Stan Lee

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released online Saturday, March 4 by actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays the foul-mouthed but funny hero. (READ: 'Deadpool' Review: Vulgar marvels)

In the almost 4-minute short clip, we see Wade Wilson walking along the streets, when he encounters a man being mugged.

"Not on my watch," he before dashing into a phone booth to changed into costume as the Superman theme song played. But as he struggles to fit into his outfit, he hears a gun shot.

When he finally emerges from the phone booth, he encounters Marvel creator Stan Lee, who tells him: "Wow! Nice suit!"

"Zip it Stan Lee," Deadpool said in reply.

Deadpool then runs to the crime scene and later said: "Oh Jesus. Oh that's not good."

We also see the words "Nathan Summers coming soon" written on the phone booth. Nathan Summers is the full name of the character known as Cable, who is reportedly set to appear in the movie. (READ: Confirmed: 'Deadpool 2' is happening

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch, The movie is scheduled for release on March 2018. – Rappler.com