Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo throw a pink-themed birthday party for their daughter

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo, daughter of Hayden Kho and celebrity doctor Vicki Belo turned two years old last Friday, March 3. To celebrate their daughter's big day, Hayden and Vicki threw a big pink-themed birthday party for her on Saturday, March 4 at Whitespace in Makati.

The place was transformed with balloons, flowers, and unicorn stuff toys.

Among those who attended Scarlet's birthday include her sister Cristalle Belo-Pitt and family friend Anne Curtis.

Check out the photos from the party.

If a dog can do it so can inspiration to do a headstand . A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Do you know what I wished for? It's for all children to be loved, to have no worries, and to always feel safe. A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:05am PST

Make a wish.... and BLOW! happy birthday dearest @scarletsnowbelo! #teamsnowybear A post shared by C R I S T A L L E P I T T (@cristallebelo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:33am PST

@scarletsnowbelo enjoyed her 2nd birthday party and even gave a cute short speech . A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Happy happy birthday to the most followed baby on social media @scarletsnowbelo! May you grow and blossom into an even more beautiful human being and continue to spread joy to those around you. @bpardo #teamsnowybear A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:52am PST

Oh Scarlet @scarletsnowbelo To Dr Hayden and Dra Vicki - Thank You for raising such a sweet and smart Kid I still remember the first time I met you more than a year ago when only a few of us know of you. Back then you are already the most adorable kid in the whole wide world#ScarletSnowTurns2 #TeamSnowyBear #ScarletSnowBelo A post shared by Robert Blancaflor Group Inc (@robblancaflor) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:57am PST

#RobertBlancaflorGroup Its Grey and Pastels for #ScarletSnowTurns2 #teamsnowybear @bpardo #ScarletSnowBelo A post shared by Robert Blancaflor Group Inc (@robblancaflor) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:12am PST

#scarletsnowbeloturns2 #TeamSnowyBear @annecurtissmith @victoria_belo #scarletsnowbelo A post shared by rainier wong (@rainierwong) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Birthday fun with @scarletsnowbelo #teamsnowybear #turns2 #cuteness #overload A post shared by Justin J. Pitt (@justinpitt77) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Do you want to see what happened during my 2nd birthday party earlier? My Tita @bpardo styled the whole place and then my tito @robblancaflor filled it with all my favorite flowers! A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:53am PST

Jennylyn Mercado's son Alex Jazz andJohn Prats' daughter Feather were also at the party.

@scarletsnowbelo thank you for inviting our princess @featherprats Happy Birthday A post shared by John Paulo Q. Prats (@iamjohnprats) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:03am PST

Happy Birthday Scarlet! We love you!@scarletsnowbelo A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@mercadojenny) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:31am PST

Vicki also shared a photo of one of Scarlet's birthday gifts – a Gucci bag.

[Scarlet Snow Belo] must really have some magic . On her birthday yesterday she got a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a cute bag from #gucci #beverlyhills . I've never gotten anything free . Haaay. They called her their #gucci baby," Vicki wrote.

Scarlet Snow was introduced to the public last year by Hayden and Vicki, a year after she was born. Scarlet was conceived via IVF though a surrogate mother.

Since her introduction to the public, Scarlet has become one of the most followed celebrity babies on social media. – Rappler.com