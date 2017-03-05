IN PHOTOS: Scarlet Snow Belo turns 2 years old
MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo, daughter of Hayden Kho and celebrity doctor Vicki Belo turned two years old last Friday, March 3. To celebrate their daughter's big day, Hayden and Vicki threw a big pink-themed birthday party for her on Saturday, March 4 at Whitespace in Makati.
The place was transformed with balloons, flowers, and unicorn stuff toys.
Among those who attended Scarlet's birthday include her sister Cristalle Belo-Pitt and family friend Anne Curtis.
Check out the photos from the party.
Oh Scarlet @scarletsnowbelo To Dr Hayden and Dra Vicki - Thank You for raising such a sweet and smart Kid I still remember the first time I met you more than a year ago when only a few of us know of you. Back then you are already the most adorable kid in the whole wide world#ScarletSnowTurns2 #TeamSnowyBear #ScarletSnowBelo
Jennylyn Mercado's son Alex Jazz andJohn Prats' daughter Feather were also at the party.
Vicki also shared a photo of one of Scarlet's birthday gifts – a Gucci bag.
[Scarlet Snow Belo] must really have some magic . On her birthday yesterday she got a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a cute bag from #gucci #beverlyhills . I've never gotten anything free . Haaay. They called her their #gucci baby," Vicki wrote.
Scarlet Snow was introduced to the public last year by Hayden and Vicki, a year after she was born. Scarlet was conceived via IVF though a surrogate mother.
Since her introduction to the public, Scarlet has become one of the most followed celebrity babies on social media. – Rappler.com