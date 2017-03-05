Australian folk band Woodlock is coming to Rappler HQ for Live Jam! Tune in to their mini concert here!

MANILA, Philippines – Australian folk band Woodlock is coming to Rappler HQ for Live Jam!

The trio has come a long way since 2011, when they were busking on city streets.

Today, Bown Purcell and brothers Ezekiel and Zechariah Walters have sold over 25,000 EPs, released their album Sirens in 2015, and performed at Wanderland 2017 on March 4.

Get to know Woodlock as they talk to us and perform a few songs on Rappler Live Jam on Monday, March 6.

