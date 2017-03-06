Watch the enchanting music video for the upcoming live-action remake here!

MANILA, Philippines – The official "Beauty and the Beast" music video is here!

The enchanting video was released on Sunday, March 5, following the single release of Ariana Grande and John Legend's version of "Beauty and the Beast" for the upcoming live-action remake.

In the video, directed by David Meyers, Ariana sings in a castle tower as John plays piano in the background.

Ariana is without her signature high pony this time, opting for a sleek, straight 'do to match her voluminous red gown. She joins dancers who act as petals, as they come together and separate to form a rose.

Fans also get to see clips from the movie as Belle (Emma) and the Beast (Dan Stevens) dance to the song in the background. Mrs Potts and Chip also make appearances in the grand ballroom.

"Beauty and the Beast" was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for Disney's animated classic in 1991, while Angela Lansbury sang the theatrical version as Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast opens in the Philippines on March 16. – Rappler.com