Producer and scriptwriter Emma Freud tweets photos featuring Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon

MANILA, Philippines – The Love, Actually short film won't be released until Red Nose Day on March 24 in the UK, but producer and scriptwriter Emma Freud gave fans a sneak peek of the cast and crew during production.

Emma's photos, posted on Sunday, March 5 on Twitter, featured Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon as the prime minister and his wife.

"And here he is. Our prime minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually," Emma tweeted.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The upcoming Love, Actually short film revisits the movie's characters, 14 years after the original movie left off.

In another tweet, Emma confirmed that Natalie and David are still together and are actually married: "Our PM is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually."

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Emma also revealed that YouTuber stars and social media personalities Caspar Lee, Louise Pentland (SprinkleOfGlitter), Alfie Deyes (PointlessBlog), and Niomi Smart will be in the short film as journalists.

Some of the 'journalists' at our 'press conference'. Spot the scruffiest. #rednosedayactually day 4. pic.twitter.com/iBdJXxAuJe — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Check out more behind-the-scenes photos below!

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our #rednosedayactually designer Joanna 2oscarnoms Johnson. And director @MatWhitecross most handsome man in movies. pic.twitter.com/fbDKe6NRsE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

First take (with richard reflected on the screen). pic.twitter.com/QAI0qlADZM — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Quite a lot of supporting cast in this scene. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/mDWwVXgCSJ — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

This guy is the stand in for our lead actor today.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/6AAGcIyWsx — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

There is someone quite exciting behind the gorgeous blonde.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/azX4i0e0oR — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Emma also previously tweeted a scene featuring Rowan Atkinson, and a sneak peek of what appears to be Bill Nighy's shoes.

Oh look who we found in @sainsburys. Day 2 filming for #rednosedayactually going well... actually. pic.twitter.com/FHvBtZ6Nj7 — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 23, 2017

While other details of the short film have yet to be revealed, it was confirmed last February that many cast members of the original movie will reunite for the 10-minute film.

Aside from Hugh and Martine, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson, Keira Knightley, and Colin Firth have been confirmed to be back for the short film. Emma Thompson, who played Karen in the original, won't be returning. (What happened to Harry and Karen at the end of 'Love Actually?')

In an interview last month, Emma said she and director Richard Harris talked about writing off Karen, following the death of actor Alan Rickman, who died last year. Alan played Harry, her husband, in the film. (READ: Stars mourn death of Alan Rickman)

“Richard wrote to me and said, ‘Darling, we can’t write anything for you because of Alan,’ and I said, ‘No, of course, it would be sad, too sad,’” Emma told the Associated Press.

“It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago.

“We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision,” Emma said. – Rappler.com