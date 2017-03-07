More tickets for the sold out concert are made available

MANILA, Philippines – Good news Coldplay fans! If you missed out on getting your Manila concert tickets when they first went on sale, here's another chance at seeing the show.

Concert promoter MMI Live announced on Monday that there will be more tickets available for the show on Wednesday, March 8, through SM Tickets.

We're getting closer to para-paradise! More tickets to #AHFODTourMNL will be available starting Mar.8 via @smtickets! #ManilaLovesColdplay A post shared by Music Management International (@mmilive) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:07pm PST



Coldplay is set to perform in Manila on April 4 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Concert Grounds, as part of their "A Head Full of Dreams" Tour.

Tickets for the concert went on sale on November 24, 2016 and were announced sold out the next day.

There were also pre-sales for Globe users on November 20 at 10 am to 9 pm and for Citibank card users on November 21 to 22.

The MOA Concert Grounds has a reported capacity of around 30,000 to 80,000 people.

Meanwhile, Coldplay has called for song requests from their fans who will be at their Asia concerts.

If you’re coming to any of the upcoming shows in Asia and there’s a #Coldplay song you’d like to hear (one which the band don’t usually play), then we’d love you to send us your request video. Yours might get chosen and played! Here’s what you need to do… – Record a short video (15 seconds or less) of yourself on a plain background telling us which Coldplay song you’d like the band to play. – Please don’t have any music playing too – just you talking. – Don’t forget to tell us why you’d like to hear your chosen song. – Upload your video to Instagram with the name of your chosen song as a hashtag (ie #Shiver) PLUS the appropriate show hashtag from below (only one show hashtag per post, please). Please tag @Coldplay too. If you’re going to a show in a city which has more than one show, please also tell us which date you’re going to. #SingaporeRequest #ManilaRequest #BangkokRequest #TaipeiRequest #SeoulRequest #TokyoRequest A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:40am PST

– Rappler.com