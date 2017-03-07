Balang teaches host Dawn French a few zumba moves and wows the audience with a split

MANILA, Philippines – John Philip "Balang" Bughaw, the viral video sensation, has taken his famous dance moves to the United Kingdom.

On March 1, Balang made an appearance on Little Big Shots UK, hosted by actress and comedian Dawn French. In the video, Dawn asked Balang how he rose to fame, and Balang, through his translator, told her that he started dancing at the age of 4 and that at 6 years old, one of his dance videos was put on the Internet.

A short clip of Balang dancing to Justin Bieber's "Sorry" was shown, which, at the time the episode was filmed, Balang said had reached 29 million views. (WATCH: Balang brings amazing 'Sorry' moves to 'Ellen')

After a funny exchange, Dawn asked Balang to show her some zumba moves, and he demonstrated a few steps to Beyonce's "Single Ladies," ending with a split.

Balang previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show 3 times, first in May 2015 and then in November 2015. He was last on the show on February 2016.

Little Big Shots UK is based on the American show of the same name produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey. – Rappler.com