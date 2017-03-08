Hugh Jackman shows fans a behind-the-scenes look at him dubbing a fight scene in 'Logan'

MANILA, Philippines – Logan has been in Philippine cinemas for more than a week and Logan himself – Hugh Jackman – has taken to Facebook to show us some behind-the-scenes movie magic.

On Facebook, Hugh posted a 30-second video of him dubbing a scene in Logan, where the titular character (aka Wolverine) is running through a forest and is up against a few guys with guns.

The scenes has no words, and Hugh's dubbing consists of Wolverine's grunts and growls as he's beating up the group of men.

Hugh didn't explain the video in the caption, but he did turn to the camera at the end of the video to say a simple "hi."



Logan is Hugh's last movie as Wolverine, a character he's played since 2000. It's also the last movie in which Patrick Stewart will play Professor Xavier.

Logan opened in Philippine theaters on March 1. – Rappler.com