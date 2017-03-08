Lucky Blue, 18, and Stormi, 26, confirm the news on their social media accounts

MANILA, Philippines Lucky Blue Smith and Stromi Bree Henley are expecting their first child together!

On Wednesday, March 8, the couple announced the news on their Instagram accounts, each with a different photo and message.

On a black-and-white photo of themselves, Lucky told his fans: "Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news – Stormi and I are having a baby!"

He continued: "It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey!"

Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news - Stormi and I are having a baby! It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey!



Stormi also posted a black-and-white photo of themselves, simply saying, "This bean and this bean are cooking a little bean."

This bean and this bean are cooking a little bean



Lucky, 18, revealed that he was dating Stormi, 26, in an October 2016 issue of The Evening Standard.

The couple walked the Dolce and Gabanna runway hand-in-hand in February.

Thank you @stefanogabbana and Domenico for letting me walk with this princess @dolcegabbana



Lucky started his modeling career when he was 12 years old, and has since been the face of many fashion campaigns, including Penshoppe's Spring/Summer 2016 campaign. He is also part of a band, The Atomics, with his sisters Daisy Clementine, Pyper America, and Starlie Cheyenne. He released a memoir, Stay Golden, in November, 2016.

Aside from modeling, Stormi is also a beauty queen, having won the Miss Teen USA title in 2009. She is also a singer, and made it through the American Idol season 10 auditions before being eliminated during "Hollywood Week."

Congratulations to Stormi and Lucky! – Rappler.com