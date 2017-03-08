'Nanay, thank you so much for all your love... your unconditional love and service to our family,' KC says to her Nanay Lina, who took care of her as she grew up

MANILA, Philippines – As the world celebrated International Women's Day on March 8, KC Concepcion shone the spotlight on her childhood nanny, Nanay Lina, by paying her a touching tribute.

KC brought Nanay Lina up onstage at Downy's Parfum Collection event as one of her 3 "Never Fade" Filipinas – a woman who inspires her and whom she looks up to.

In the Philippines, said KC as she introduced Nanay Lina at the event, we treat our household help like family, which is why she thought to honor and thank her nanny.

"The reason I chose her is because she's really my guiding light, the woman who really – who also stood in for my mother. When my mother was busy working, my mother entrusted me to her [as I was] growing up," she said. KC is the daughter if actress and singer Sharon Cuneta.

KC shared that Nanay Lina still writes cards to her every month or every time she visits.

She added: "I don't see us really honoring our household help, the ones who have devoted their lives to us, those who really committed their lives [to us]."

"Nanay, thank you so much for all your love... your unconditional love and service to our family," KC told Nanay Lina onstage.

After the event, Rappler spoke to 88-year-old Nanay Lina, who said she was surprised that KC brought her up onstage and that KC even had her outfit specially made for the occasion.

Asked for her message to KC, a now-retired Nanay Lina replied, "Sana makatagpo siya ng nagmamahal sa kanya." (I hope she meets someone who will love her.)

Earlier that day, KC shared about her house help too, posting a photo of herself as a baby together with Nanay Lina.

Aside from KC, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) Executive Director Emmeline Verzosa, and Pia Wurtzbach were also launched as Downy's Parfum Collection Ambassadors on March 8.

Each introduced her "Never Fade" Filipinas at the event, with Bianca speaking about her mom Ofel, Emmeline about her colleagues who fought against the sex trade, and Pia about her sister Sarah. – Rappler.com