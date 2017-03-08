Pia Wurtzbach says she is signed to IMG Universe – not IMG Models – for the next 3 years

MANILA, Philippines – Now that Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has passed her crown on to France's Iris Mittenaere, the world is waiting to see what she'll do next.

On Wednesday, March 8, Pia opened up to the press about her post-Miss Universe plans so far, including her involvement in Asia's Next Top Model (AsNTM) cycle 5, re-entering showbiz, and her contract with global talent management company IMG.

Pia spoke after an event that launched her, Bianca Gonzalez, KC Concepcion, and Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) Emmeline Verzosa as Downy's Parfum Collection ambassadors.

Pia is one of the guest judges on Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5, which she said she has already finished filming. The season will start airing on April 5.

"I started filming it actually while I was Miss Universe and actually it happened very close to the coronation night which meant that I had to really make use of the time that I was in Singapore to shoot it," Pia shared. The Miss Universe 2016 coronation night was held on January 30 in Manila.

Pia continued: "So unfortunately I couldn’t have a bigger role in Asia’s Next Top Model because of the schedule. Obviously Miss Universe was the priority, but I’m very happy to be part of the show. I think it’s exciting, I think it’s great, and you know what, let’s see if a Filipina will win this time." (READ: Meet the PH contestants on 'Asia's Next Top Model' cycle 5)

Re-entering showbiz

Before Pia was a beauty queen, she was a host and actress, appearing on shows like Star Circle and ASAP, and in movies like All My Life, and All About Love. Now that she's through with her Miss Universe duties, Pia can now go back to what she was doing before.

"There are offers to go back to showbiz and I’m glad," said Pia on March 8. "Finally, I get to do showbiz because I’ve always imagined myself going back to that anyway."

Things are looking promising right now, said Pia, but she's still planning things out.

When asked on March 8 whether she would rather go into acting or hosting, Pia said she was open to doing both.

"I would love to explore my acting skills again but it’s been a while since I’ve been doing acting," said Pia, adding that a lot of advocacy organizations have also been contacting her for appearances.

IMG Universe

Also part of Pia's plans is to continue working with IMG, the talent agency that handles Miss Universe. Pia revealed on coronation night that she had signed with them. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach signs with IMG)

Pia didn't say much else about the contract in January, but on March 8, she clarified further, saying that she was signed to IMG Universe, not IMG Models, their model management firm.

"I’m actually – because IMG is a very broad company – and there’s a misconception that I’m with IMG Models which I am not. I’m with IMG Universe, so technically, I’m still with Miss Universe for 3 more years," said Pia.

When asked what her future projects with IMG would be, Pia explained that she would still be working with them as a former Miss Universe titleholder.

"It’s like still being Miss Universe, but just not the reigning Miss Universe," said Pia. "So the same, it’s just like having, like the endorsements are still there, the advocacies are very much still there, I still have to go back to New York to report to Miss Universe, to visit Paula and Esther, and from there, we’ll see how it goes."

Pia was referring to Miss Universe president Paula Shugart, and her Miss Universe manager Esther Swan.

Just a little over a month has gone by since she passed on the crown, but it looks like Pia, known for her hard work and determination (she had won the crown after 3 tries at Binibining Pilipinas) hasn't slowed down. She still carries the same spirit with her and is already gearing up for a busy year – and career – ahead. – Rappler.com