Listen to the blind auditions of Anatalia Villaranda and Gaby Borromeo, who are on Team Alicia and Team Adam on 'The Voice' season 12!

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipino-American singers have made it through The Voice season 12 blind auditions!

Anatalia Villaranda and Gaby Borromeo auditioned for the season, and are now on Team Alicia and Team Adam, respectively.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on March 6, Gaby performed Leona Lewis' "Happy," causing coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton to turn for her.

"I'm very surprised that this was not a 4-chair turn," said Adam. "I think you can win The Voice, like no problem. Correct me if I'm wrong, but when you started singing, you seemed a little nervous... and then as the song progressed you came through in a way that just blew my mind."

Gaby, 22, was originally from Seattle before she moved to New York when she was 15 to pursue a career in music. She bounced around from production house to production house, she said, which was why she decided to take a break.

Watch Gaby's full performance and what the coaches had to say about her below!

A week before Gaby's audition was aired, Anatalia's video was released on YouTube. For her audition, 16-year-old Anatalia gave a high-energy rendition of Bruno Mars' "Runaway Baby," which earned her a 4-chair turn.

Anatalia, who hails from Temecula, California, wowed the coaches, with Alicia Keys telling her, "This is more than just a voice, this is an artist unafraid to express yourself."

Anatalia's family, who was cheering her on backstage, also went onstage for a few minutes after her performance. When Blake joked about her brother hugging her too hard, Anatalia's brother said, with tears in his eyes, "I'm sorry, I'm just so proud."

Watch the touching moment and Anatalia's showstopping performance below.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 pm Central Time. – Rappler.com