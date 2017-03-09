See Thor's makeover – short hair, no hammer – plus a look at Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, and Jeff Goldblum in the upcoming movie!

MANILA, Philippines – Thor is getting a new look!

In the first photos released for Thor: Ragnarok, coming out in the March 17 issue of Entertainment Weekly (EW), Chris Hemsworth is decked out in his Thor costume, but with a few changes.

Gone are the Norse god's signature long hair and his weapon of choice, the hammer Mjolnir. Instead, Thor wears his hair closely cropped and wields two swords, a look perfect for his adventures on the planet Sakaar.

EW also provides more details of the movie's plot, where the Goddess of Death, Hela (Cate Blanchett), sends Thor and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sakaar, forcing them to become gladiators.

"[Sakaar is] basically where every wormhole across the universe dumps out its trash, so you get people from all walks of life with all sorts of incredible abilities and powers," Chris told EW.

It's on Sakaar that Thor realizes his title and his strength aren't that special, as he meets his match in those he fights in the arena.

EW also gave fans a first look at Cate as Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Check out the photos from EW below, shot by Jasin Borland/Marvel Studios.

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit US cinemas on November 3. – Rappler.com