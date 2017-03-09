Here's what Luke Skywalker says to Rey after she hands him her lightsaber at the end of 'The Force Awakens'

MANILA, Philippines - Luke Skywalker's first words to Rey have been revealed!

According to the LA Times, a sneak peek of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was shown at Disney's annual shareholders meeting in Denver.

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller tweeted that the clip showed Rey (Daisy Ridley) handing Luke (Mark Hamill) her lightsaber – the last scene in the preceding film, The Force Awakens.

Luke then asks her, "Who are you?" before Rey skillfully handles her lightsaber.

The clip shown also featured Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Finn (John Boyega).

The late Carrie Fisher finished filming for The Last Jedi 6 months before her death in December 2016.

Daniel also observed the sets used for The Last Jedi, describing, "mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Looks suitably epic, exotic."

Also known as Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, the movie is the second movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The sequel trilogy follows the events of Return of the Jedi, released in 1983.

The Last Jedi is set to be released in December 2017 in the US. – Rappler.com