Emma Watson also sings 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' in the live-action remake

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion sang the title track of the animated Beauty and the Beast movie in 1991, and now she's singing a song for the live-action movie too!

On Friday, March 10, Disney released "How Does A Moment Last Forever," a song that isn't in the original Beauty and the Beast soundtrack.

According to an article on PR Newswire, song will be performed in the movie by Maurice (Kevin Kline) and in a reprise by Belle (Emma Watson), but Celine's version is in the soundtrack.

"How Does a Moment Last Forever" was written by Oscar winning composer Alan Menken – who worked on the original soundtrack – and lyricist Tim Rice.

In 1991, Celine sang "Beauty and the Beast" with Peabo Bryson, and Angela Lansbury sang the theatrical version as Mrs Portts. Today, Ariana Grande and John Legend performed the title track for the new film's soundtrack, which was also released on March 10.

Aside from Celine, Ariana, and John's songs, Josh Groban also sings a new original song, "Evermore," for the movie.

What do you think of "How Does a Moment Last Forever?"