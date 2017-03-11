Fans post videos and photos of the 'Arrow' star on the show's set

MANILA, Philippines – Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally gotten his chance of being on American Ninja Warrior.

According to tweets from fans on set, Stephen completed the obstacle course on Friday, March 10.

[VIDEO] BTS of Stephen Amell on The Celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior pic.twitter.com/pmlnSnD8a8 — Stephen Amell Daily (@AmellDaily) March 10, 2017





[VIDEO] "He not only beat the course but went an extra 1 ½ obstacles beyond the finish line All for charity Arrow=Beastmode"- @ZacharyLevi pic.twitter.com/zVj2mdzcfY — Stephen Amell Daily (@AmellDaily) March 10, 2017



In an Instagram post by Zachary Levi that has since been deleted, he said that Stephen finished the course and did an additional one-and-a-half obstacles beyond the finish line for charity.

#FF Shoutout @JamesBamford who started training Stephen before the Arrow pilot filmed. You're an amazing teacher, you must be so proud Bam. pic.twitter.com/Zx96QvsLYg — ARROW TV (@ARROWTV_) March 10, 2017



While he didn't mention the show specifically, American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman tweeted, "Wow. [Stephen Amell] is the real deal."

Wow. @StephenAmell is the real deal. — Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) March 10, 2017

Stephen later replied with, "I can't feel my arms," and posted photos of a few scratches on his legs, saying, "Worth it."

I can't feel my arms. https://t.co/tw7cJPOfsm — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 10, 2017







Stephen has long expressed his desire to be on American Ninja Warrior, tweeting the show in September 2016 about it.

Hey @ninjawarrior - I would like to compete on your show in 2017. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 3, 2016



Matt replied, saying, "Can we borrow the Arrow cave for the City Finals?"

We accept. Can we borrow the Arrow Cave for the City Finals? https://t.co/4xwcO8RJC9 — Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) September 4, 2016



In a video of Salt Lake Comic Con that Stephen posted in February, he talked about the show, and in the video caption said, "A promise is a promise."



American Ninja Warrior is an obstacle course game show, aired on NBC and hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Kristine Leahy. The show finished its 8th season in 2016. – Rappler.com