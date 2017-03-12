FULL LIST: Winners, 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
MANILA, Philippines – The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards show was held on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Manila) in Los Angeles, California. (READ: PH nominees at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017)
Wrestler and actor John Cena hosted the show.
To fans' delight, a few celebrities got slimed at the show – a tradition at these Nickelodeon awards. Check out Demi Lovato's epic sliming in the photo above.
Among the big winners were Finding Dory, which picked up 3 awards, including one for "Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie," which went to Ellen DeGeneres.
Here's the list of winners:
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
- Game Shakers
- Girl Meets World
- WINNER: Henry Danger
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
- The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
- Big Bang Theory
- Black-ish
- WINNER: Fuller House
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Supergirl
- The Flash
Favorite Reality Show
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- WINNER: America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Paradise Run
- Shark Tank
- The Voice
Favorite Cartoon
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star
- Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
- Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
- WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
- Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite Female TV Star
- Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
- Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
- Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
- Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
- Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
- WINNER: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Movie
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Captain America: Civil War
- WINNER: Ghostbusters
- Pete’s Dragon
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Favorite Movie Actor
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
- Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
- Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
- Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
- Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- WINNER: Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
- Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Animated Movie
- WINNER: Finding Dory
- Moana
- Sing
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Trolls
- Zootopia
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie
- WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
- Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
- Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
- Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)
- Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)
- Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)
Favorite Villain
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)
- Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)
- Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)
- WINNER: Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated
- Charlize Theron(Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
- Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
- Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- WINNER: Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
- Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
- Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)
- Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)
BFF’s (Best Friends Forever)
- Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)
- WINNER: Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
- Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)
- Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)
- Neel Sethi & Bill Murray(Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)
- Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)
Favorite Frenemies
- Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
- Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
- WINNER: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
- Dwayne Johnson & Auli’I Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)
- Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
- Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)
Most Wanted Pet
- Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)
- Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
- Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)
- Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)
- Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)
- WINNER: Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#Squad
- Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan,Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
- WINNER: Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
- Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
- X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn
Favorite Music Group
- The Chainsmokers
- WINNER: Fifth Harmony
- Maroon 5
- OneRepublic
- Pentatonix
- Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Singer
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Bruno Mars
- WINNER: Shawn Mendes
- Justin Timberlake
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Singer
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Ariana Grande
- WINNER: Selena Gomez
- Rihanna
- Meghan Trainor
Favorite Song
- "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
- "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
- "Heathens" – Twenty One Pilots
- "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele
- "Side to Side" – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
- WINNER: "Work from Home" – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Chainsmokers
- Daya
- Lukas Graham
- Solange
- Rae Sremmurd
- Hailee Steinfeld
- WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Video
- "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
- "Can’t Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
- "Formation" – Beyoncé
- WINNER: "Juju On That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
- "Me Too" – Meghan Trainor
- "Stressed Out" – Twenty One Pilots
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
- Martin Garrix
- WINNER: Calvin Harris
- Major Lazer
- Skrillex
- DJ Snake
- Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
- Hamilton
- Me Before You
- Moana
- Sing
- WINNER: Suicide Squad
- Trolls
Favorite Viral Music Artist
- Tiffany Alvord
- Matty B
- Carson Lueders
- Johnny Orlando
- Jacob Sartorius
- WINNER: JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
- 5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
- BIGBANG (Asia)
- Bruno Mars (North America)
- WINNER: Little Mix (UK)
- Shakira (South America)
- Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favorite Video Game
- WINNER: Just Dance 2017
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Paper Mario: Color Splash
- Pokémon Moon
– Rappler.com