Iza wins the award for her role in the movie 'Bliss'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Actress Iza Calzado won the Yakushi Pearl Award (Best Performer) for her role in Bliss, at the Osaka Film Festival 2017 on Saturday, March 11.

Liza Diño-Seguerra, chairperson of the the Film Development Council of the Philippines, who is also in Japan, congratulated Iza for her achievement.

In her acceptance speech, Iza dedicated the award to the staff and crew of Bliss, headed by director Jerrold Tarog.

Actor Piolo Pascual posted Iza's acceptance speech on Instagram and also congratulated her.

"Our very own [Iza Calzado] accepting her award as best actress for the movie Bliss by Jerrold Tarog at the recently concluded Osaka Asian film fest 2017 Congrats B! You made us proud."

On Sunday, March 12, Iza shared on Instagram the process she went through to get the role in the film.

"So happy to share with you all that I am Osaka Asian Film Festival's Yakushi Pearl Award for Best Performer 2017! I am grateful to OAFF2017 for this recognition. Much love and thanks to team [Bliss Film PH] especially to our director [Jerrold Tarog] who had a crazy vision and I wanted to work on it because I wanted to do something out of the box. I auditioned for it, got the part and then went on a roller coaster ride for a month last May 2016. I got sick twice while filming because the role was very physically and emotionally demanding, especially when you're on set for almost 24 hours. It was challenging but fun, thanks to the whole team behind it. My co-actors, you were all brilliant in the film! Can't wait for you guys to watch it too. Much love and respect to all the films that were part of the festival, especially the Filipino crew!"

She also thanked ABS-CBN, staff and crew of A Love To Last, her managers and boyfriend Ben Wintle for being by her side.

" Thank you to ABS-CBN and my show ALTL (A Love To Last) for allowing me to fly out for the screening and awards. Thanks to my team, [Noel Ferrer] and [Gen Magno Vergara) my angels at home whose hard work make enable me to do all these crazy things on screen. To my family and friends, thank you for the love and support. To my love [Ben Wintle] thank you for being a witness to this journey. I am so glad you were there last night to capture this moment, sorry I didn't get to mention you on stage as I was super trying to keep it short and was so nervous. Thank you for being a constant source of love and light. To my angels in heaven, especially my mom and dad, your presence was felt each and every step of the way. I hope this makes you happy and proud. Last, but definitely not the least, God Almighty Father, thank YOU for this inspiration. Thank you for giving me something to make me want to push harder and become better at what I do. I give you back ALL the glory, Father, for I would not be who and where I am now without YOU in my life. To my Kababayans, I hope that I can continue to make you proud. I am grateful, humbled, inspired. Maraming Salamat (Thank You)."

According to the synopsis provided on the website, Bliss is the story of Jane Ciego, who started acting at a young age. She becomes a film producer but gets into an accident – and later, Jane begins to hear mysterious sounds and struggles with people who may want to harm her.

Bliss is directed by Jerrold Tarog and stars Ian Veneracion, TJ Trinidad, Adrienne Vergara, and Michael de Mesa. – Rappler.com