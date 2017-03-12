Megan signs with Innovative Artists in New York

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2013 Megan Young is moving full speed ahead when it comes to her international career. The actress and TV host recently signed up with Innovative Artists agency in New York.

The news was confirmed by Arnold Vegafria, Megan's manager, who was with her in New York City.

“Congratulations, Megan Young for signing up with INNOVATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, launching her bid for international stardom as she secures her rightful place as the Philippines' pride in the annals of Hollywood and the bustling American showbiz industry.With her partnership with the New York-based agency, she will be assured of her career growth, training, guidance, as well as promising opportunities and challenging projects to flaunt her acting prowess on television or the silver screen.

"May you continue to remain grounded and humble as you move closer towards clinching your Hollywood dream!"

Megan and Arnold met with Innovative Artists Agency executive Vice President Mauro DiMauro and talent agent/producer of Innovative Artists Agency Scott Kenyon during the contract signing.

Megan Young at INNOVATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, New York City A post shared by Arnold Vegafria (@arnold_vegafria) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Before signing with Innovative Artists, Megan has previously hosted the Miss World pageant, and other shows in GMA, such as Starstruck. She was last seen as one of Dingdong Dantes' leading ladies in Alyas Robin Hood.

According to the website's profile, Innovative Artists was established in 1982. They have expanded "into the areas of voiceover, commercials, beauty, comedy and hosting, and speakers; always affirming the company's initial vision of aggressive service from highly experienced agents in an intimate setting." The company has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Megan is the latest Filipino beauty queen to embark on an international career. Last January, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach confirmed that she signed with IMG and will be working with IMG Universe. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach opens up on career plans, clarifies IMG gig) – Rappler.com