FULL LIST: Winners, Sinag Maynila 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 2017 Sinag Maynila film festival were revealed on Sunday, March 12 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura.
The movie Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right To Kill) won 6 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Malona Sulatan.
Actor Raymond "RS" Francisco won for his role in Bhoy Instik. He tied with Kristoffer King for the movie Kristo.
Raymond, who has been acting since he was a kid, was emotional as he accepted the award.
"I just want to check the results. Baka ma-La La Land," Raymond said, refering to the recent Oscar's incident, wherein La La Land was mistakenly named as Best Picture, though the actual winner was Moonlight.
"It's my first time na humawak ng (to hold an) award. I've been acting since I was 6 years old. This is the first time I got validated as an actor. Thank you to everybody," he said.
Here is the list of winners.
Full-length Film
- Best Film: Tu Pug Imatuy
- Best Actress: Malona Sulatan (Tu Pug Umatuy)
- Best Actor: Kristofer King, Kristo and Raymond Francisco, Bhoy Intsik
- Best Director: Arbi Barbarona, Tu Pug Imatuy
- Best Supporting Performance: Julio Diaz, Kristo
- Best Screenplay: Arnel Mardoquio, Tu Pug Imatuy
- Best Production Design: James Arvin Rosendal, Kristo
- Best Cinematography: Bryan Jimenez and Arbi Barbarona, Tu Pug Imatuy
- Best Editing: Diego Marx Dobles, Kristo
- Best Music: Arbi Barbarona, Tug Pug Imatuy
- Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma, Kristo
Best Documentary: Avelino Balmes Jr, Hango
Short Film: Karl Barit, Aliens Ata
Sinag Box Office: Bhoy Intsik
SM People's Choice: Beyond The Block
– Rappler.com