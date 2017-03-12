'Tu Pug Imatuy' wins big at this year's awards night

MANILA, Philippines – The winners of the 2017 Sinag Maynila film festival were revealed on Sunday, March 12 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura.

The movie Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right To Kill) won 6 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Malona Sulatan.

Actor Raymond "RS" Francisco won for his role in Bhoy Instik. He tied with Kristoffer King for the movie Kristo.

Raymond, who has been acting since he was a kid, was emotional as he accepted the award.

"I just want to check the results. Baka ma-La La Land," Raymond said, refering to the recent Oscar's incident, wherein La La Land was mistakenly named as Best Picture, though the actual winner was Moonlight.

"It's my first time na humawak ng (to hold an) award. I've been acting since I was 6 years old. This is the first time I got validated as an actor. Thank you to everybody," he said.

Here is the list of winners.

Full-length Film

Best Film: Tu Pug Imatuy



Tu Pug Imatuy Best Actress: Malona Sulatan (Tu Pug Umatuy)

(Tu Pug Umatuy) Best Actor: Kristofer King, Kristo and Raymond Francisco, Bhoy Intsik

Kristo Bhoy Intsik Best Director: Arbi Barbarona, Tu Pug Imatuy

Tu Pug Imatuy Best Supporting Performance: Julio Diaz, Kristo

Kristo Best Screenplay: Arnel Mardoquio, Tu Pug Imatuy

Tu Pug Imatuy Best Production Design: James Arvin Rosendal, Kristo

Kristo Best Cinematography: Bryan Jimenez and Arbi Barbarona , Tu Pug Imatuy

Tu Pug Imatuy Best Editing: Diego Marx Dobles, Kristo

Kristo Best Music: Arbi Barbarona , Tug Pug Imatuy

Tug Pug Imatuy Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma, Kristo

Best Documentary: Avelino Balmes Jr, Hango



Short Film: Karl Barit, Aliens Ata

Sinag Box Office: Bhoy Intsik

SM People's Choice: Beyond The Block

– Rappler.com