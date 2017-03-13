Nadine beats Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano, and Janine Gutierrez for the award

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre was voted this year's Favorite Pinoy Star at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017.

Nadine won the award over other Pinoy actresses Janine Gutierrez, Janella Salvador, and Liza Soberano. (READ: PH nominees at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017)

"Thank you everyone for voting for me as your Favorite Pinoy Star at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. You're all amazing, I love you," Nadine said in a video message.

Before the announcement, all 4 nominees went through a series of challenges. Janella had to dance while balancing a bucket of slime, Janine had to take SpongeBob SquarePants toys out of buckets of slime without using her hands, Liza had to catch and pop balloons without using her hands, and Nadine bobbed for apples in a container of green goo.

According to the release, Nickelodeon conducted a survey asking kids 14 years old and below to determine their favorite stars. Voting happened between March 3 to 6 through Facebook, Twitter and ballot boxes at Toy Kingdom.

Eat Bulaga star Maine Mendoza won the title of Favorite Pinoy Personality last year.

Nadine is one half of the popular JaDine tandem together with real life boyfriend James Reid.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 was held Saturday, March 11 in Los Angeles. The show was hosted by wrestler and actor John Cena. – Rappler.com