MANILA, Philippines – Singer Ed Sheeran is set to appear in Game of Thrones season 7 this July.

According to a report on Entertainment Weekly, Ed’s participation was confirmed by the show’s producers Dan Weiss and David Benioff during the South by Southwest Film Festival held in Austin, Texas. (WATCH: New 'Game of Thrones' season 7 teaser)

During a discussion at the film festival, the producers said they’ve been wanting to get the singer on board the show and that he was a favorite of one of its stars, actress Maisie Williams.

“For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” David said.

While details of Ed’s role have yet to be revealed, he took to Twitter to retweet a report from Vanity Fair about his participation in the show. "Guess the cats out the bag..." he wrote.

Ed is not the first musician to appear on the hit show. Past musical artists who made special appearances in the show include Sigur Ros, Will Champion of Coldplay, Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, and Mastodon.

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16. – Rappler.com