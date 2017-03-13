Jeff proposes to Colton in Mexico with a little help from Cher

MANILA, Philippines – Former Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes is engaged. On Sunday, March 12, the actor revealed on his social media accounts that his boyfriend Jeff Leatham proposed to him, during a vacation in Mexico.

“I SAID YES!!!” Colton wrote, accompanied by a photo of him kissing Jeff, with fireworks in the background.

In another post, Colton thanked singer Cher, who helped Jeff with the proposal.

“Thank you [Cher] for the beautiful 'I Got You Babe' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always. The most special night of my life [Jeff Leatham].”

Jeff also thanked Cher for the help she gave him.

Thank you [Cher] and [Paulette Howell] – for helping making my proposal eveninge epic – 'I Got You Babe' never sounded so good right before [Colton Haynes] said YES!!! So appreciative and much love," he said.

In a statement sent to People, Colton's representative shared more details about the proposal.

"Jeff’s marriage proposal to Colton was incredible, starting with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song 'I Got You Babe,' followed by video messages from their family members and close friends – including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki, and many more. After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ 'Marry You' as the couple danced in tears,” the rep said.

Some of the couple's good friends took to social media to congratulate them.

Rob Lowe wrote: "Congrats to [Colton Haynes]! One of the great guys. Happiness to you both!"

Ally Maki, one of Colton's close friends, wrote a long message for the couple on Instagram. "So happy that you found someone who completes you and fills your heart in a way no one else can," she told Colton. "Jeff, you are family to us now but have been from the start. Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life!

Jeff and Colton announced that they were in a relationship last month. – Rappler.com