Viva's statement comes after Tourism Promotions Board Head Cesar Montano is accused of mismanagement and possible corruption

MANILA, Philippines – Viva Communications Inc denied that they signed a contract with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) regarding concerts abroad featuring James Reid and Nadine Lustre (aka JaDine).

In a statement to Pep released on Monday, March 13, Viva Vice President for Sales and Production Jay Montelibano said that they never signed a contract with TPB regarding a JaDine concert tour in the United States and United Arab Emirates.

According to The Philippine Star, JaDine is set to hold concerts in many US states and Dubai from March to May 2017.

Viva's statement read: "At best, all we have is a proposal.

"Until all approvals are obtained from the proper channels, any supposed sponsorship of the James Reid and Nadine Lustre (JADINE) tour is not binding on VIVA."

“Further, VIVA has not received any consideration from Tourism Promotions Board for the supposed sponsorship.

“Thus, no Tourism Promotions Board sponsorship of the JaDine tour will proceed.”

Nadine and James are contract artists of Viva Artists Agency.

The TPB is headed by Cesar Montano, who was recently accused by TPB employees of mismanagment and possible corruption. (READ: Cesar Montano faces complaint for 'mismanaging' tourism board)

The P12-million JaDine concert tour is reportedly one of the contracts that was approved by Cesar without any proper vetting from the concerned TPB offices.

Cesar, who was appointed last December, said on Monday that the accusations against him are "baseless and untrue."

"No one knows who is behind this and the said 'TPB employees' who filed the complaint have neither come forward or presented any evidence to substantiate claims," the actor said.

"Without proof, anyone can easily fabricate stories with the sole purpose of destroying the credibility of the agency and this administration."

Cesar said that the attacks against him will not stop him from doing his job to promote the country. – Rappler.com