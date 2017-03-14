The network announces that the show will now be known as MTV Movie and TV Awards

NEW YORK, USA – The MTV Movie Awards, an annual celebration of youth pop culture, will expand this year to include television in a recognition of the power of the small screen.

The network announced Monday, March 13 that the gala will be rechristened the MTV Movie and TV Awards when it takes place on May 7 in Los Angeles.

"We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV," MTV president Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

"The new 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture," he said.

MTV will broadcast the awards live and said it plans a "massive, daylong party" outside The Shrine Auditorium as fans gather for a glimpse at the red carpet.

Critics have often spoken of a new golden age of television programming in the United States since the 2000s.

With the rise of new digital platforms such as Netflix, television can increasingly be consumed instantly.

The MTV Movie Awards are determined by fans' voting and have historically recognized commercial favorites, in contrast to the Oscars and other events based on critical or industry acclaim.

Last year, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – the latest in the blockbuster intergalactic epic – won best movie.

The network said it would announce nominations as well as hosts later for the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV is also well known for the Video Music Awards, an annual celebrity extravaganza known for its eye-catching pop culture moments. – Rappler.com