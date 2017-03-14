Reps for the couple confirm that they have tied the knot

MANILA, Philippines – Alison Brie and Dave Franco are married!

The news was confirmed by the couple's reps to People and E! News, but no other details, including the wedding date, were released.

Alison and Dave have reportedly been dating since 2012. The couple got engaged in 2015.

The two are known to be very private about their relationship, but Dave's brother James hinted that the wedding would happen in early 2017. When asked about the hint, Dave told E! News in January: "He doesn't know anything. He doesn't know what he's talking about. Who knows when it's going to be? Hopefully soon. Hopefully early this year, but again we're very lax about the whole planning."

Alison is known for her roles in the show Community and Mad Men, while Dave has appeared in movies such as 21 Jump Street and Warm Bodies. – Rappler.com