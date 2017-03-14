Jake is taken to the hospital after hitting a truck while training for the Ironman competition

MANILA, Philippines – Jake Cuenca was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, March 14 after he was involved in an accident while biking along around the Mall of Asia grounds.

In an interview with DZMM, Jake's father Juan said that a truck suddenly stopped and Jake couldn't react to it in time.

"Si Jake kasi every morning, he trains for Ironman [Triathlon] sa may [Mall of Asia]. Biglang nagpreno ang isang malaking truck and he did not have time to break, so tinamaan niya yung truck. Dumiretso siya sa ospital. Nasa emergency room siya, nasa trauma [center]," he said.

(Jake trains every morning for Ironman [Triathlon] near the [Mall of Asia]. A big truck suddenly pulled its brakes and he did not have time to brake, so he hit the truck. He was taken straight to the hospital. He's in the emergency room, in the trauma [center].)

Juan also said that Jake's driver was the one who took him to the hospital. According to him, Jake suffered two broken bones on his hand and stitches on his chin. He also said that Jake was in pain when he was discharged from the hospital.

According to ABS-CBN, Jake is set to undergo surgery this week.

In report from Pep, Jake's mom Rachel gave this statement via a text message from Star Magic: "He was biking when the truck in front stopped. He was not able to brake in time." She also said that he had two fractures in his right hand.

Jake recently joined the Ironman 70.3. He is also part of the upcoming show Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, starring Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu, where he will play the role of a triathlete. – Rappler.com