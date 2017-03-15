Meet Dru, Gru’s villainous blonde brother

MANILA, Philippines – It’s double trouble as Gru meets his twin in the new trailer for Despicable Me 3. (WATCH: 'Despicable Me 3' trailer released)

In the trailer, Gru discovers he has twin brother named Dru and sets off with Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes to meet him. Dru, who looks exactly like Gru but with blond hair, convinces him to be a villain once more and join forces to outdo another villain, Balthazar Bratt.

Of course, the minions are also in on fun, as they try to help the brothers with their mission.

Despicable Me 3 stars Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig. They are joined by Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park, as the voice of Balthazar Bratt.

Despicable Me 3 is out in US theaters in June 30, 2017. – Rappler.com