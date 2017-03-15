‘I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,’ Ben says

MANILA, Philippines – Ben Affleck confirmed that he entered rehab to battle his alcoholic addiction.

In a Facebook post, the actor, who is set to appear as Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie said it was a situation he had to confront for the sake of his children and himself.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” Ben wrote.

“I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen [Garner], who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Ben has 3 children with estranged wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The two announced their divorce in 2015, but according to a report from People, the two have reportedly called it off to work things out. – Rappler.com