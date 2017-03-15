Ed Sheeran's latest hit + Balang's world-famous dancing = perfection

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from his appearance on Little Big Shots UK, John Philip "Balang" Bughaw continues to entertain his followers, this time through a new dance video.

On Monday, March 13, Balang posted a video on Facebook, dancing to Ed Sheeran’s new song “Shape of You.”

The video currently has over 20 million views as of Wednesday, March 15.

Aside from his viral videos, Balang is also Zumba instructor, an ambassador for Operation Smile, and appears in shows on GMA 7.

Thank you Operation Smile for making my dream come true To help other people, Regardless of age. We won't stop until we heal every child with cleft God bless everyone!! I am Balang, Your Ambassador #OperationSmile #Balang #OperationSmile35thAnniversary A post shared by BALANG (@johnphillipbalang) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:50am PST

Celebrating the foundation day of dlsl on Unang Hirit @unanghirit Zumba p more!! @zumbabeto @zumba @lianaveda #Balang #Zumba A post shared by BALANG (@johnphillipbalang) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

He recently made a special appearance on Little Big Shots UK. In the show, he shared how he started to dance and showed host Dawn French how to dance to Beyonce's "Single Ladies."

Balang previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show 3 times, first in May 2015 and then in November 2015. He was last on the show on February 2016. – Rappler.com