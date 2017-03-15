There's a new Pixar movie coming our way!

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Pixar's Coco is here!

In Coco, young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), even though his family has a ban on music. (READ: New Pixar film 'Coco': Plot, cast unveiled)

In an attempt to find out more about his family's past, Miguel finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead, on a journey with the trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal).

Coco is directed by Toy Story 3's Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina.

The movie opens in the US on November 22. – Rappler.com