Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are back with a new romcom!

MANILA, Philippines – KathNiel is back on the big screen, as Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the upcoming movie Can't Help Falling In Love.

In a teaser released by Star Cinema on Wednesday, March 15, it's revealed that Daniel and Kathryn's characters are married. Kathryn's character Gabs tries to ask for an annulment, but Daniel, as Dos, refuses and suggests they try married life.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Kathryn said that the movie will be a romantic-comedy.

"Rom-com talaga iyong movie na ito. The whole time ay hindi siya mabigat panoorin... Masaya siya na may matutunan tayo after," she said.

(This movie is really a rom-com. The whole time, it's not very heavy to watch... It's fun, and you will learn from it after.)

The movie is KathNiel's follow up to Olivia M. Lamasan's hit film Barcelona, which they starred in last year.

Can't Help Falling In Love is directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, and will open on April 15. – Rappler.com