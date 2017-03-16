FULL LIST: Winners, Myx Music Awards 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Myx Music Awards 2017 was held on Thursday, March 16 with Sarah Geronimo taking home the award for Favorite Song and Favorite Music Video for her single "Tala."
Gloc-9's music video for his song "Hoy" won Best Music Video. The category was not open for public voting.
Darren Espanto won for both Favorite Artist and Favorite Male Artist, while Nadine Lustre won Favorite Female Artist.
The show was hosted by the Myx VJs, led by Robi Domingo. Ed Sheeran presented the nominees nominees of the Favorite International Video through a recorded video.
Here's the full list of winners for the 2017 Myx Music Awards!
Favorite Music Video
- "7 Minutes" - Darren Espanto
- "Alam Mo Ba" – Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador
- "Naririnig Mo Ba" – Julie Ann San Jose
- "Pag-Ibig" – Bailey May and Ylona Garcia
- WINNER: "Tala" – Sarah Geronimo
Favorite Song
- "7 Minutes" – Darren Espanto
- "Kay Dali" – Elmo Magalona
- "O Pag-Ibig" – Bailey May and Ylona Garcia
- "Randomantic" – James Reid and Nadine Lustre
- WINNER: "Tala" – Sarah Geronimo
Favorite Artist
- WINNER: Darren Espanto
- Elmo Magalona
- James Reid
- Julie San Jose
- Sarah Geronimo
Favorite Female Artist
- Janella Salvador
- Julie San Jose
- WINNER: Nadine Lustre
- Sarah Geronimo
- Yeng Constantino
Favorite Male Artist
- Alden Richards
- WINNER: Darren Espanto
- Elmo Magalona
- GLOC-9
- James Reid
Favorite Group
- Callalily
- Gracenote
- Silent Sanctuary
- Sponge Cola
- WINNER: The Juans
Favorite Mellow Video
- “Dating Tayo” – Tj Monterde (Director: PATRICK JUDE MATANGUIHAN)
- WINNER: “Di Ka Man Lang Nagpaalam” – JK Labajo (Director: JIGGY GREGORIO)
- “Di Na Kita Mahal” – Silent Sanctuary (Director: IDA ANITA DEL MUNDO)
- “Ferris Wheel” – Yeng Constantino (Director: BENEDICT MARIATEGUE)
- “Wag Mong Aminin” – Rico Blanco (Director: RA RIVERA)
Favorite Rock Video
- “Cheap Thrill” – Pupil (Director: ERIN PASCUAL)
- “Gising” – Autotelic (Director: PAOLO RUIZ)
- “Outlaw” – Sandwhich (Director: RAIN PENGSON)
- WINNER: “Videoke Queen” – RIico Blanco ( Director: RA RIVERA)
- “You Can’t Be Right” – Mayonnaise (Director: THE RIGHT FRAME STUDIOS)
Favorite Urban Video
- “Bolang Kristal”- Abra Feat KZ (Director: JOY AQUINO)
- WINNER: “Hoy” – GLOC-9 (Director: PAUL BASINILLO)
- “Pasa Diyos”- Young JV Feat. Vice Ganda (Director: WILL HARPER)
- “Pilipinas” – Quest (Director: TREB MONTERAS II)
- “The Deed” – HI-C (Director: DICE)
Favorite New Artist
- Iñigo Pascual
- Milesexperience
- Reese Lansangan
- Sud
- WINNER: Ylona Garcia
Favorite Collaboration
- “Alam Mo Ba” – Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador
- “Bolang Kristal” – Abra Feat KZ
- “Pariwara” – Ely Buendia and Itchyworms
- WINNER: “The Great Unknown” – Sarah Geronimo Featuring Hale
- “Throwback” – Morissette Feat KZ
Favorite Remake
- “Baby I Love Your Way” – Morissette and Harana
- “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” – Jona
- “Langit Na Rin” – JC de Vera
- “Makita Kang Muli” – Ebe Dancel and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid
- WINNER: “Paraan” – Sharlene San Pedro
Favorite Media Soundtrack
- “Born For You” – Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador
- “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” – Gary Valenciano
- “Something I Need” – Piolo Pascual and Morissette
- WINNER: “This Time” – James Reid and Nadine Lustre
- “Till I Met You” – Kyla
Favorite Guest Appearance in a Music Video
- Benjamin Alves in “Naririnig Mo Ba” – Julie Ann San Jose
- Jairus Aquino & Sharlene San Pedro in “Ferris Wheel” – Yeng Constantino
- Jessy Mendiola in “Langit Na Rin” – JC de Vera
- Maja Salvador in “Hanggang Dito Na Lang” – Enchong Dee
- WINNER: Nash Aguas in “Pakipot Suplado” – Alexa Ilacad
Favorite International Video
- WINNER: “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- “History” – One Direction
- “Jet Black Heart” – 5 Seconds of Summer
- “Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix
- “Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring TY Dollar $ign
Favorite Myx Celebrity VJ
- Andrea Brillantes
- Bailey May and Ylona Garcia
- Bela Padilla
- Claudia Barretto
- WINNER: Elmo Magalona
- Hashtags
- Iñigo Pascual
- JC de Vera
- Miles Ocampo
- Ronnie Alonte
- Solenn Heussaff
- Sue Ramirez
Special Award: Best Music Video (Not for public vote)
- “Bolang Kristal” – Abra Featuring KZ (Director: JOY AQUINO)
- WINNER: “Hoy” – GLOC-9 (Director: PAUL BASINILLO)
- “Is It Hip?” – Apartel (Director: MARIE JAMORA)
- “Liwanag" – Aicelle Santos (Director: JAYSON BERNARD SANTOS)
- “The Great Unknown” – Sarah Geronimo Featuring Hale (Director:
- NOLAN BERNARDINO)
Myx Magna Award: Vic del Rosario Jr, Viva
– Rappler.com