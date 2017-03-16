Sarah Geronimo, Nadine Lustre, Darren Espanto, and more – here are the winners of the Myx Music Awards 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Myx Music Awards 2017 was held on Thursday, March 16 with Sarah Geronimo taking home the award for Favorite Song and Favorite Music Video for her single "Tala."

Gloc-9's music video for his song "Hoy" won Best Music Video. The category was not open for public voting.

Darren Espanto won for both Favorite Artist and Favorite Male Artist, while Nadine Lustre won Favorite Female Artist.

The show was hosted by the Myx VJs, led by Robi Domingo. Ed Sheeran presented the nominees nominees of the Favorite International Video through a recorded video.

Here's the full list of winners for the 2017 Myx Music Awards!

Favorite Music Video

"7 Minutes" - Darren Espanto

"Alam Mo Ba" – Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador

"Naririnig Mo Ba" – Julie Ann San Jose

"Pag-Ibig" – Bailey May and Ylona Garcia

WINNER: "Tala" – Sarah Geronimo

Favorite Song

"7 Minutes" – Darren Espanto

"Kay Dali" – Elmo Magalona

"O Pag-Ibig" – Bailey May and Ylona Garcia

"Randomantic" – James Reid and Nadine Lustre

WINNER: "Tala" – Sarah Geronimo

Favorite Artist

WINNER: Darren Espanto

Elmo Magalona

James Reid

Julie San Jose

Sarah Geronimo

Favorite Female Artist

Janella Salvador

Julie San Jose

WINNER: Nadine Lustre

Sarah Geronimo

Yeng Constantino

Favorite Male Artist

Alden Richards

WINNER: Darren Espanto

Elmo Magalona

GLOC-9

James Reid

Favorite Group

Callalily

Gracenote

Silent Sanctuary

Sponge Cola

WINNER: The Juans

Favorite Mellow Video

“Dating Tayo” – Tj Monterde (Director: PATRICK JUDE MATANGUIHAN)

WINNER: “ Di Ka Man Lang Nagpaalam” – JK Labajo (Director: JIGGY GREGORIO)

“ “Di Na Kita Mahal” – Silent Sanctuary (Director: IDA ANITA DEL MUNDO)

“Ferris Wheel” – Yeng Constantino (Director: BENEDICT MARIATEGUE)

“Wag Mong Aminin” – Rico Blanco (Director: RA RIVERA)

Favorite Rock Video

“Cheap Thrill” – Pupil (Director: ERIN PASCUAL)

“Gising” – Autotelic (Director: PAOLO RUIZ)

“Outlaw” – Sandwhich (Director: RAIN PENGSON)

WINNER: “Videoke Queen” – RIico Blanco ( Director: RA RIVERA)

“You Can’t Be Right” – Mayonnaise (Director: THE RIGHT FRAME STUDIOS)

Favorite Urban Video

“Bolang Kristal”- Abra Feat KZ (Director: JOY AQUINO)

WINNER: “Hoy” – GLOC-9 (Director: PAUL BASINILLO)

“Pasa Diyos”- Young JV Feat. Vice Ganda (Director: WILL HARPER)

“Pilipinas” – Quest (Director: TREB MONTERAS II)

“The Deed” – HI-C (Director: DICE)

Favorite New Artist

Iñigo Pascual

Milesexperience

Reese Lansangan

Sud

WINNER: Ylona Garcia

Favorite Collaboration

“Alam Mo Ba” – Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador

“Bolang Kristal” – Abra Feat KZ

“Pariwara” – Ely Buendia and Itchyworms

WINNER: “The Great Unknown” – Sarah Geronimo Featuring Hale

“Throwback” – Morissette Feat KZ

Favorite Remake

“Baby I Love Your Way” – Morissette and Harana

“I’ll Never Love This Way Again” – Jona

“Langit Na Rin” – JC de Vera

“Makita Kang Muli” – Ebe Dancel and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

WINNER: “Paraan” – Sharlene San Pedro

Favorite Media Soundtrack

“Born For You” – Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador

“I’ll Never Love This Way Again” – Gary Valenciano

“Something I Need” – Piolo Pascual and Morissette

WINNER: “This Time” – James Reid and Nadine Lustre

“Till I Met You” – Kyla

Favorite Guest Appearance in a Music Video

Benjamin Alves in “Naririnig Mo Ba” – Julie Ann San Jose

Jairus Aquino & Sharlene San Pedro in “Ferris Wheel” – Yeng Constantino

Jessy Mendiola in “Langit Na Rin” – JC de Vera

Maja Salvador in “Hanggang Dito Na Lang” – Enchong Dee

WINNER: Nash Aguas in “Pakipot Suplado” – Alexa Ilacad

Favorite International Video

WINNER: “Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“History” – One Direction

“Jet Black Heart” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix

“Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony featuring TY Dollar $ign

Favorite Myx Celebrity VJ

Andrea Brillantes

Bailey May and Ylona Garcia

Bela Padilla

Claudia Barretto

WINNER: Elmo Magalona

Hashtags

Iñigo Pascual

JC de Vera

Miles Ocampo

Ronnie Alonte

Solenn Heussaff

Sue Ramirez

Special Award: Best Music Video (Not for public vote)

“Bolang Kristal” – Abra Featuring KZ (Director: JOY AQUINO)

WINNER: “Hoy” – GLOC-9 (Director: PAUL BASINILLO)

“Is It Hip?” – Apartel (Director: MARIE JAMORA)

“Liwanag" – Aicelle Santos (Director: JAYSON BERNARD SANTOS)

“The Great Unknown” – Sarah Geronimo Featuring Hale (Director:

NOLAN BERNARDINO)

Myx Magna Award: Vic del Rosario Jr, Viva

– Rappler.com