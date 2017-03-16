What appears to be a likeness or picture of Cole is featured on the cover of a Precious Hearts Romances novel titled 'A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker'

MANILA, Philippines – Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on The CW's Riverdale, is on the cover of a Philippine romance novel.

On Twitter, the actor himself called out publishing company Precious Hearts Romances for using his face for the cover of A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker.

"Shoutout to this publisher for using my face as the love interest of a romance. A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker in trashcans near you," wrote Cole, along with a photo of the book.

Shoutout to this publisher for using my face as the love interest of a romance. "A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker" in trashcans near you. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 15, 2017



He later tweeted a photo of himself, in response to people saying the face on the novel is actually his twin, Dylan. "To all of you who think that's Dylan's face and I can't tell the difference between my own damn twin, sit the hell down," Cole said.

@colesprouse to all of you who think that's Dylan's face and ~I~ can't tell the difference between my own damn twin, sit the hell down. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 15, 2017



A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker, written by Blue Winter, is currently listed on National Bookstore's website for P42.

According to the item description on the site, A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker tells the story of Cheer, who goes to Batanes in the hope of mending her broken heart.

There, she meets Raiden, who helps her forget about her ex-fiance and with whom she falls in love. But Raiden might just break her heart once again.

According to their website, Precious Hearts Romances, owned by Precious Pages Corporation, has been operating since 1992. – Rappler.com