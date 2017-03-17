See all the stars at the big event, including 'Pinoy Big Brother' winners Maymay Entrata, Kisses Delavin, and the Hashtags, 4th Impact, and more

MANILA, Philippines – The Myx Music Awards 2017 was held on Thursday, March 16, with Darren Espanto, Gloc-9, Nadine Lustre, and Sarah Geronimo taking home this year's big awards. (FULL LIST: Winners, Myx Music Awards 2017)

The event at the Kia Theater was jam-packed with performances by Kiana Valenciano, Sue Ramirez, Daryll Ong, Jona, BoyBandPH, Sud, Ella Cruz, and Julian Trono.

International singer Ed Sheeran surprised everyone, when he presented the nominees for Best International video category through a recorded message.

Viva's big boss Vic del Rosario was the recipient of this year's Myx Magna Award. Ogie Alcasid, Jaya, Thyro and Yumi, and Jinky Vidal serenaded one of the local industry's biggest supporters of OPM.

Some of the other celebrities spotted at the event include Pinoy Big Brother winners Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, Kisses Delavin, and the Hashtags, Pepe Herrera, Dawn Chang, Kyla, KZ, Jay-R, Kris Lawrence and Glaiza de Castro.

Here's a look at what happened on the big night!

