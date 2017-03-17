'I think it was instrumental to him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister,' jokes Matthew

MANILA, Philippines – Former Friends star Matthew Perry was schoolmates with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau back in the day – but they weren't exactly friends, Matthew said.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew recalled that he and a friend bullied Justin when Matthew was in 5th grade.

"I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't as [good at]... so it was pure jealousy. And we beat him up," Matthew said.

According to BBC, Justin and Matthew both lived in Ottawa while Justin's dad, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was prime minister. Matthew's mom was a journalist and was Pierre's former press secretary.

Matthew said during the interview that he wasn't proud of what he did – but it may have helped Justin get to where he is today.

"I think it was instrumental to him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister," he joked. – Rappler.com