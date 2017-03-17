Angel denies rumors linking her to Niño Barbers

MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin has confirmed that she's dating again, and this time she is seeing a non-showbiz guy.

In an interview with TV Patrol, which was posted online on Thursday, March 16, Angel said she has been going out with the guy, but it's still very new.

"Lumalabas naman ako ngayon. Yes, lumalabas ako ngayon. Kaka-start lang naman... Huwag na natin pangunahan, but happy heart naman," she said.

(I'm going out now. Yes, I am going out. It just started... Let's not get ahead of ourselves, but I have a happy heart.)

Although she is not in an official relationship, Angel said she is not the type of person to date more than one person at a time.

"Pag nag-date naman ako, exclusive naman. (When I date, it's exclusive.)

"Never naman akong nag-date nang sabay-sabay. Wala namang ganun," she said. (I never dated more than one at a time. Nothing like that.)

When teased about the idea of going out on multiple dates, Angel said: "'Pag nag-focus ako sa isang tao, 'yun muna and 'pag di naging okay, 'di move on," she said. (When I'm focused on one person, I stick to it and if it's not okay, then move on.)

Angel also clarified that she never dated Niño Barbers, son of former senator Robert Barbers. The two were spotted together last year during the Cinemalaya 2016 premiere.

“Never kaming nag-date ni Niño, magkaibigan kami. Nahiya nga ako sa kanya kasi bigla siyang naisyu sa mga tao, pero wala talaga,” she said.

(Niño and I never dated, we're friends. I'm embarassed because people turned him into an inssue, when there's really no issue at all.)

Angel previously dated Luis Manzano. They broke up last year. Luis is currently dating actress Jessy Mendiola. – Rappler.com