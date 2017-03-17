Ricardo Medina, who played Cole Evans and Deker in the TV series, pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

LOS ANGELES, USA – Actor Ricardo Medina, known for his role in the Power Rangers children's series, on Thursday, March 16, pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his roommate, the Los Angeles district attorney's office said.

Medina, 38, pleaded guilty to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter. He said he used a sword in the January 31 killing of Josh Sutter, 36.

What began as an argument over Medina's girlfriend ended with Medina fatally stabbing Sutter, the prosecution said in a statement.

Medina faces 6 years in prison and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 30.

Medina, who is of Puerto Rican descent, appeared twice in the superhero television series: first in 2002 as Cole Evans – the Red Wild Force Ranger – and later in 2011 as Deker, a villainous swordsman. – Rappler.com