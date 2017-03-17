Thomas reveals on 'The Late Late Show' that he and Amanda 'eloped'

MANILA, Philippines – Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are married!

Thomas revealed the big news on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when he guested in an episode that aired on Thursday, March 16.

James was about to congratulate Thomas when he stopped short of saying fiancée and Thomas confirmed, calling Amanda "my wife."

"We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Thomas continued.

"Listen, she’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world," he added about Amanda.

On their wedding, he said: "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."

According to People, Thomas, 40, and Amanda, 31, met in 2015 when they worked together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By. Their relationship was confirmed in March 2016, and their engagement was confirmed in September 2016.

Amanda was confirmed pregnant in November. – Rappler.com