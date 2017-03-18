LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo dresses up as Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast'
MANILA, Philippines – It's the new Beauty and the Beast movie's opening weekend, and Scarlet Snow Belo is dressing up like Belle for the occassion!
On March 16, her parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho started posting photos of Scarlet in Belle's iconic yellow gown as she sat and posed in a set with roses and candelabra.
On Scarlet's official Instagram account, photos of her shoot as Belle were also posted, along with a picture of their family pet, Amitee. The dog was dressed up in the Beast's blue outfit.
Check out the cute photos of Scarlet and Amitee below!
Scarlet has dressed up in many cute costumes in the past, even posing for a few cute photos during Halloween. In January, she even dressed up in a Filiniana outfit in time for the Miss Universe 2016 pageant.
For her Beauty and the Beast shoot, Scarlet's dress was custom made by Cor Sunglao Kho and the photo shoot set was designed by Gideon Hermosa.
