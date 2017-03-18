Cute! Scarlet Snow Belo wears Belle's iconic yellow dress, while the family dog wears the Beast's outfit

MANILA, Philippines – It's the new Beauty and the Beast movie's opening weekend, and Scarlet Snow Belo is dressing up like Belle for the occassion!

On March 16, her parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho started posting photos of Scarlet in Belle's iconic yellow gown as she sat and posed in a set with roses and candelabra.

On Scarlet's official Instagram account, photos of her shoot as Belle were also posted, along with a picture of their family pet, Amitee. The dog was dressed up in the Beast's blue outfit.

Check out the cute photos of Scarlet and Amitee below!

Today I get to play as baby Belle and Amitee gets to play as baby Beast. I love Amitee but I don't want to kiss him. It's yucky. Maybe when he turns into a prince charming I will, so I'll wait for Ate @emmawatson to kiss him. #BeOurGuest A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:33am PDT





Don't you think Amitee looks so adorable as baby Beast? I love Amitee the Cutie. · · · @costume_couture_by_cor A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:18am PDT





One of the funnest activities we do with @scarletsnowbelo is dress her up in the cutest costumes . What costume would you like scarlet to wear ? A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT





Maybe we can ask direk @quarkhenares to make a baby version of Beauty and the Beast. Here's the cast. Swipe left.#BeOurGuest #TeamSnowyBear A post shared by Hayden Kho, jr, M.D. (@dochayden) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:31am PDT



Scarlet has dressed up in many cute costumes in the past, even posing for a few cute photos during Halloween. In January, she even dressed up in a Filiniana outfit in time for the Miss Universe 2016 pageant.



For her Beauty and the Beast shoot, Scarlet's dress was custom made by Cor Sunglao Kho and the photo shoot set was designed by Gideon Hermosa.

What's your favorite Scarlet Snow outfit so far? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com