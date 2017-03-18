The full version of Emma Watson singing 'Belle' and 'Belle (reprise)' is out!

MANILA, Philippines – The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast movie is out, and so is its soundtrack, featuring songs sung by the movie's lead, Emma Watson. (READ: The new 'Beauty and the Beast': 10 things you didn't know)

The Beauty and the Beast soundtrack was released for streaming on March 10, and its deluxe edition was released on the same day the movie opened in the US, March 17.

In the soundtrack, Emma sings "Belle," along with Luke Evans, who plays Gaston, and the movie's ensemble.

She can also be heard singing "Belle (reprise)" and a new song, "How Does a Moment Last Forever," which is also sung by Celine Dion. (LISTEN: Celine Dion releases new original song for 'Beauty and the Beast')







According to Playbill, the deluxe edition of the soundtrack includes the 2-CD set and an exclusive 12x12-inch lithograph with images from the film.

Aside from the theatrical versions of the songs in the soundtrack, it also features the voices of Celine, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Josh Groban. (WATCH: Ariana Grande, John Legend in 'Beauty and the Beast' music video)

What do you think of Emma's voice in the movie? Will you be heading to theaters to see the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com