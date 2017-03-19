Kylie Verzosa, Tim Yap and Robin Padilla are among the couple's guests at the wedding

MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Francis Libiran married his partner, businessman Christian Mark Jacobs at The Lind resort in island paradise Boracay on Friday, March 17.

Robin Padilla, Tim Yap, and Kaye Abad were among the celebrities spotted at the wedding.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa also attended the wedding. Francis made Kylie's evening gown and national costume for Kylie's competition in Japan.

Check out the photos from the wedding.

To shave or not to shave, that is the question: Same time last night with @robinhoodpadilla wearing @francislibiran8 at the #jlib wedding A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Verzosa on the floor: Right before @kylieverzosa and I cried buckets at the #jlib wedding A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

"I now pronounce you, husband and husband." And @francislibiran8 & @christianmark are now officially married. #jlib A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Welcome to their revolution !!! We may not be brothers and sisters in faith but surely we are brothers and sisters in humanity. Let us respect the rights of others so that our rights are also respected. Nobody can force anybody with his or her morality. We are all created equal and none is superior except God. To each his own. A post shared by robin padilla (@robinhoodpadilla) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

#Repost @jingmonis with @repostapp ・・・ With my @jingmonissalon @mbarbers ambassadors and dear friends to witness #jlib wedding! A post shared by robin padilla (@robinhoodpadilla) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Congratulations @francislibiran8 and @christianmark! #jlib A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Francis & Christian's wedding. #JLib #loveislove With @victorharryx @bayoclothing A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

And @francislibiran8 walks down the aisle to marry his partner @christianmark. Check my IG stories to see their vows and their touching ceremony #jlib A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

Before their actual wedding, Francis and Christian had their prenup photos taken in Vietnam.

2 days til their wedding @francislibiran8 and @christianmark #merrytomarryxniceprintphoto A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

#lovewins @francislibiran8 and @christianmark Shot in Vietnam #merrytomarryxniceprintphoto #merrytomarryxfrancislibiran #merrytomarryxindiehippiestyle #merrytomarryxhgstudio A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:03am PST

According to a report from Pep, Francis met Christian back in 2014 in Paris.

Francis is known for dressing some of the country's top personalties for many high-profile events and weddings. He made wedding dresses for Kaye Abad, Maricar Reyes-Poon, Pauleen Luna, and more. He was also the designer behind Miss World 2013 winner Megan Young's evening gown.

His creations were also featured in America's Next Top Model. – Rappler.com