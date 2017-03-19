IN PHOTOS: Francis Libiran, Christian Mark Jacobs wed in Boracay
MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Francis Libiran married his partner, businessman Christian Mark Jacobs at The Lind resort in island paradise Boracay on Friday, March 17.
Robin Padilla, Tim Yap, and Kaye Abad were among the celebrities spotted at the wedding.
Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa also attended the wedding. Francis made Kylie's evening gown and national costume for Kylie's competition in Japan.
Check out the photos from the wedding.
"Ikaw ay ang aking puso, ang aking mahal at lagi kang akin lamang. You are my heart, you are my love, and you will be mine forever" - Christian Congratulations Francis & Christian! You're another proof that #lovewins. Photo by @erronocampo #metrophoto #metrophotogrooms #JLib @francislibiran8 @christianmark Wedding Planner: @amandagtirol @boracayweddings Video: @jasonmagbanua Event styling: @gideonhermosa Grooming: @gerypenaso @ariesmanal_hair @aaronlejarde Venue: @thelindhotels
"You are my shield, my armor, my fortification, my defense" - Francis Congratulations Francis & Christian! Photo by @erronocampo #metrophoto #metrophotogrooms #JLib @francislibiran8 @christianmark Wedding Planner: @amandagtirol @boracayweddings Video: @jasonmagbanua Event styling: @gideonhermosa Grooming: @gerypenaso @ariesmanal_hair @aaronlejarde Venue: @thelindhotels
"I will cherish you every day for the rest of my life. I will wake up beside you and thank God for the biggest blessing He has ever given to me. I will love your children, Miggy and Gabby, and care for them as my family. The world may not always be for us, but my world will always be you." @niceprintphoto : @warrengarciaphoto Wedding Planner: @boracayweddings
"Our journey together has not been an easy or convenient one- through the overnight flights and sleepless nights, for years we have proving our love and devotion to one another. Being beside you put my hearts at peace and when I'm apart from you, I feel there is a piece of me missing. At last, it's time that we make our love official and become one." #JLib Photo by @erronocampo #metrophoto #metrophotogrooms #JLib @francislibiran8 @christianmark #samelove #onelove Wedding Planner: @boracayweddings @amandagtirol Video: @jasonmagbanua Grooming: @gerypenaso Styling: @gideonhermosa
Welcome to their revolution !!! We may not be brothers and sisters in faith but surely we are brothers and sisters in humanity. Let us respect the rights of others so that our rights are also respected. Nobody can force anybody with his or her morality. We are all created equal and none is superior except God. To each his own.
Before their actual wedding, Francis and Christian had their prenup photos taken in Vietnam.
According to a report from Pep, Francis met Christian back in 2014 in Paris.
Francis is known for dressing some of the country's top personalties for many high-profile events and weddings. He made wedding dresses for Kaye Abad, Maricar Reyes-Poon, Pauleen Luna, and more. He was also the designer behind Miss World 2013 winner Megan Young's evening gown.
His creations were also featured in America's Next Top Model. – Rappler.com